CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €72.00 by Baader Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($78.26) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($76.63) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.79 ($88.90).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €46.20 ($50.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 38.01. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €46.20 ($50.22) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($90.00). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

