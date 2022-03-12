CONMED Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

CONMED stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day moving average is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a one year low of $117.62 and a one year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,541 shares of company stock worth $4,197,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CONMED by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

