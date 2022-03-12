Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,955 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $258.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

