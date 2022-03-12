Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $118.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 12.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $118,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $468.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.36 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

