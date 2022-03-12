Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF accounts for 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

BBH stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $222.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.63.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

