Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $324.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

