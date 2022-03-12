Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $417,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

