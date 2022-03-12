Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ED. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

