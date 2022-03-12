Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Decreased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 2.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

STZ stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -707.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.