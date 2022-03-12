Contrasting Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) & Its Rivals

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE: AAMC – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Altisource Asset Management to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14% Altisource Asset Management Competitors -72.56% 5.67% 1.14%

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million $39.82 million 0.28 Altisource Asset Management Competitors $1.44 billion $76.75 million 23.16

Altisource Asset Management’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Altisource Asset Management and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management Competitors 332 1030 1221 41 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 33.05%. Given Altisource Asset Management’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altisource Asset Management has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Altisource Asset Management rivals beat Altisource Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

