Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,780 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Landstar System accounts for approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $57,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.82. 302,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $166.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

