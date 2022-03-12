Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $49.07 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $49,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 670.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Shares of MSM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 648,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

