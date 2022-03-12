Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 989 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Morningstar worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $5,496,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $29,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,203 shares of company stock valued at $52,384,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $260.55. The company had a trading volume of 135,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,634. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

