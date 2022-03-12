Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $61,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.42. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

