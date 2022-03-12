Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Ralph O. Hellmold Buys 3,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Ralph O. Hellmold acquired 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.