Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Up 1,312.1% in February

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 1,312.1% from the February 13th total of 191,200 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Corporación América Airports has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $880.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.82.

