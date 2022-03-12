Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

