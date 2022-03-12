Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Insider Acquires $97,525.04 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bretten Gordon Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of Coty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60.

COTY stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coty by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at $206,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coty by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,159,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,866,000 after purchasing an additional 498,298 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Coty by 10.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 601,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 55,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

