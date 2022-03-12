Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.35% from the company’s current price.

BASE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of BASE opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,166 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $33,534,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $31,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

