Craig Hallum Trims Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Target Price to $30.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

