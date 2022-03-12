Credit Suisse Group Cuts Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target to $16.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avant Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.91.

OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. Avant Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Avant Diagnostics news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

