Credit Suisse Group Cuts Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target to $16.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avant Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.91.
OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. Avant Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $27.43.
In other Avant Diagnostics news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Avant Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avant Diagnostics (AVDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.