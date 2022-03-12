Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $25.00 at Roth Capital

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

