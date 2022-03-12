Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $182,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter worth $324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

