Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Tom Brophy Sells 1,401 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($93.02), for a total value of £99,456.99 ($130,315.76).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,830 ($89.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The stock has a market cap of £9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,853.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,868.98. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,140 ($80.45) and a 1 year high of £105.05 ($137.64).

Get Croda International alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 56.50 ($0.74) dividend. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.48) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,400 ($123.17) to GBX 9,000 ($117.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($111.37) to GBX 8,700 ($113.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.55).

Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.