Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

COIHY stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $71.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIHY shares. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

