Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 25,750 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 211.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 364,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 469,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 287,762 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 596.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

HOPE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

