Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $550,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

AN stock opened at $110.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.