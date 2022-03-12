Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $595,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.