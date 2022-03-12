Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 46.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPI opened at $187.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 36.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

