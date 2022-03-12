Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.