Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,640 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $186.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

