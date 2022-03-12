Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

