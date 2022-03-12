CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

