CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81.
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
