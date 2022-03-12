CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $285.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.