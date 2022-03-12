CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $285.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.
CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
