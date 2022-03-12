CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $238.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.
Shares of CRWD opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
