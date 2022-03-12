CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,658,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

