CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
