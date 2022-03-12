Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Plexus by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Plexus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

