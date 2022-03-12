Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $392,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nelnet by 92,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nelnet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $84.37 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.27. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

