Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 14,303 Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

