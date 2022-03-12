Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,165 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM opened at $158.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $149.12 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.60.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

