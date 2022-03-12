Cutler Group LP Buys New Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SiTime by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 450.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,685,000 after purchasing an additional 291,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 111.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,074,000 after purchasing an additional 170,856 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $187.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.39. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $509,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,135 shares of company stock worth $9,574,314. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.