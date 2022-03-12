CX Institutional Acquires 30,079 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

ATVI opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

