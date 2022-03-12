CX Institutional Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,455 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,383,000 after buying an additional 322,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,272,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,242,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after buying an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,397,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after buying an additional 242,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.