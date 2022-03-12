CX Institutional Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,391 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after acquiring an additional 141,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12.

