CX Institutional Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Shares of COST opened at $527.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.38 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $515.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.