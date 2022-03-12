CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 582,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,339.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 158,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after buying an additional 146,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after buying an additional 140,016 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $51.64.
