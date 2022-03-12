Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 337,492 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 337,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $4,309,772.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,154 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $521,600.46.

On Monday, March 7th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 337,901 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260,931.61.

On Friday, March 4th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 63,662 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $826,969.38.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,106.95.

On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $12.42 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

