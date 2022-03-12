Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €76.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.38 ($64.54).

Danone stock opened at €51.04 ($55.48) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($78.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

