Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,133,000 after purchasing an additional 954,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,936,000 after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after buying an additional 397,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after buying an additional 328,414 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

