Definity Financial Corporation (DFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 28th

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$31.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$766.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 1.9813051 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

